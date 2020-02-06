Matrix 4: First videos and images of filming with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

Share it:

The filming of Matrix 4 It is underway in the streets of San Francisco and for that reason many curious people have been able to capture the protagonists with their mobiles to share it on social networks.

Do not expect to see the new outfits of science fiction heroes of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss because they all appear in street clothes recording some scenes of what we assume will be the beginning of the sequel.

These are of those photographs taken during a shoot that do not really tell anything but that serve to remind us that Matrix 4 is really happening and that production is underway.

What does catch our attention is that Reeves maintains the same appearance as in John Wick's tapes, so we wonder if he will return to the style he had during the original Matrix trilogy or if we will see him with this aspect in the next two films that star, as Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 will premiere the same day, next May 21, 2021.

In some images we even see Carrie-Anne Moss, who serves as a co-star in this sequel in which we still do not know what will happen or how it will continue after what was seen in Matrix Revolutions.