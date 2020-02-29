Matrix 4 File a young Trinity

Share it:

After years of rumors about the future of the saga ‘Matrix’, The beginning of the filming of the fourth installment confirmed that, for better or worse, we will return to the world in which we choose the knowledge pill.

To continue delving into information about the film, this week the participation of the actress has been confirmed Ellen hollman in the movie and, apparently, her blonde hair has been transformed into a short-haired brunette hairstyle. Knowing that Morpheus will have a rejuvenated version, will Hollman be a version of Trinity from years ago?

The actress is known for having embodied Saxa in 'Spartacus: Blood and sand’, In addition to having participated in different chapters of‘Navy: Criminal Investigation’,‘Into the Badlands’,‘NCIS: New Orleans’Or‘9-1-1’. He has also starred and written the imminent ‘Army of one’(Stephen Durham, 2020).

GP / Star MaxGetty Images

Hollman thus joins a cast in which we will see again Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (Merovingian) and to which they have joined Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick or Jonathan Groff, among others.

Lana Wachowski directs the film (this time without his sister Lilly) and signs the script with David Mitchell (‘The cloud atlas’) and Aleksandar Hemon, which already signed two chapters of ‘Sense8’For the filmmaker.

‘The Matrix 4’Is scheduled for release on May 21, 2021, but what if that is precisely what the machines want us to create? What if this is another of your tests? What if chicken doesn't really taste like chicken?