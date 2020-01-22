Matrix 4 File A Eréndira Ibarra

Share it:

Updates on 'The Matrix 4' keep coming. Although its premiere is scheduled for May 21, 2021, the Warner Bros. team is already working to bring together all those who need to realize this new film that will be "a completely new movie set in the world of The Matrix"written, produced and directed by Lana Wachowski In solitary.

The last good news has to do with a confirmed signing and another that is rumored. First, let's talk about what we know for sure: the Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra joins in a role unknown to a team where we have already confirmed the two original stars of the trilogy, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, and new faces like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('Black Mirror'), Neil Patrick Harris ('How I Met Your Mother'), Jonathan Groff ('Mindhunter), Jessica Henick (' Iron First ') and' Sense 8 'actors Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere.

But attention, because the other name we mentioned before is not so new. No, it is possible that this new story brings us back to a character we already saw in 'Matrix Reloaded' and 'Matrix Revolution'. As Allo Cine magazine includes, the script would also include the return of the Merovingian, that is, the character we saw in the previous two tapes known as The French. It was interpreted by Lambert Wilson, who would be in talks to retake the role as collected by the French media.

As a review, this being was one of the most mysterious, eccentric and also powerful characters that the Matrix universe has presented to us. He was an "information trafficker," that is, a kind of mafia organization who, along with his wife Persephone (Monica Belluci) helped exile programs from the network.