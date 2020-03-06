'Matrix 4': everything about the movie

Share it:

The current cinema owes much to the Wachowski sisters and 'Matrix'. The movie starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss revolutionized the genre of science fiction, action and film in general, why fool us. Released in one of the best years as far as films are concerned, 1999, its revolutionary special effects (yes, I use a lot of 'revolution' but there is no better word to define 'Matrix') left their mark, just like their choreographies spectacular. Yes, okay, those fighting scenes were already borrowed from oriental cinema. Okay. But that does not detract from it.

'Matrix' had two sequels that, although they did not have the same applause from critics, are highly recommended. And a little less than a year ago it was announced that we would have 'Matrix 4'. The hype is through the clouds (and it stops us less). Will they revolutionize the cinema again?

'Matrix 4' Release Date

The new installment of Matrix, known for now as 'Matrix 4', has the next release date set next May 21, 2021. He will have to face another Keanu Reeves movie at the box office: 'John Wick 4', which he has chosen the same day for its premiere.

'Matrix 4' Synopsis

Little is known about the synopsis of 'Matrix 4' so far, but there are many rumors: since it could be a prequel, until Morpheus is the bad guy in the movie, going through time travel.

Lana Wachowski has not wanted to advance anything of the plot, and perhaps it is better, so that we can arrive at the premiere virgin of spoilers and can surprise us like the first time.

'Matrix 4' Cast

For now, there are several confirmed in the cast of 'Matrix 4'. Keanu Reeves will once again put himself in the shoes of Neo, the Chosen One. Carrie-Ann Moss also returns as Trinity, and Lambert Wilson as Merovingio or Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe. The one who will not return is Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith due to an agenda problem with his play 'The Visit'.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Pryanka Chopra, Ellen Hollman and Neil Patrick Harris they are the new signings of the film, although it is not known what characters they will play, although it is rumored that Abdul-Mateen II will play a young Morpheus, and Ellen Hollman a young Trinity.

'Matrix 4' Director

The director of this new installment will be again Lana Wachowski, but this time without his sister, and with a script of Aleksandar Hemon, David Mitchell and Lana Wachowski herself.

'Matrix 4' Poster

'Matrix 4' Trailer

'Matrix 4' Images

Although there are still no official images of 'Matrix 4', we have been able to see different images of the shooting.