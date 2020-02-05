Matrix 4 begins production by adding another actor to the cast

Share it:

The filming of Matrix 4 It seems to have started without making much noise and would have done so with a last minute sasaplanding. Apparently actor Andrew Caldwell, whom you may have seen in iZombie, is the latest addition to this sequel.

The information comes from Deadline, who comment that at the moment the role that Caldwell will play in this film is unknown, where we do know that Keanu Reeves will be back as the protagonist.

Throughout his career we have seen Caldwell in small roles of great films such as Transformers and Drillbit Taylor, later going on to get recurring roles in series such as iZombie and Henry Danger. He has recently been seen in Haunt, the thriller produced by Eli Roth and also in the sequel to Unbroken.

Along with Caldwell and Reeves will be Carrie-Anne Moss, like Trinity and other newcomers to the saga such as Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who could play a young Morpheus.

At the moment we do not know completely what this new story will tell us considering that we had closed the saga for many years and that we will have to work very hard to not disappoint those who expect from this franchise something very powerful and at the height of an original trilogy which has shaped the science fiction stories they have sold later.

Although the film seems very far away it will actually be ready on May 21, 2021, which seems quite soon considering that it is a sequel that nobody had a few months ago. That same day the fourth episode of the John Wick saga will also be released in theaters, where Keanu Reeves plays an elite murderer confronted with an international criminal organization that seeks his head after having betrayed his rules.