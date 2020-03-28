Matrix 4 and The Batman could be delayed because of the coronavirus

Share it:

The crisis of coronavirus It is wreaking havoc on the film and television industry. All films that were in full production have been forced to postpone their plans due to the expansion of the COVID-19. In addition, numerous releases have also been delayed due to the indefinite closure of movie theaters.

Thanks to Variety magazine, today we have known the name of others that add to the long list. First, The Batman (working name), the adaptation of Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson which had its premiere on June 25 of this year. Filming has been halted after seven weeks of production as the UK has taken more serious containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Matrix 4 has also been affected by this situation and has stopped filming and post-production. The new installment of the Wachowski sisters with Keanu Reeves repeating in the role of Neo, he had his premiere on May 21, 2021. Like The Batman, Matrix 4 is in danger of being postponed due to containment measures for the coronavirus.

The magazine sheds a little light on The Batman adding that "there is still a chance" that the film will arrive on its agreed date. Other productions such as Marvel's Eternals or Doctor Strange 2, are continuing their production from home thanks to measures such as teleworking.

The situation that the film industry is going through these days worries members of it. Christopher Nolan asked the government for help with the closing of theaters due to the coronavirus, since he considers that entertainment is an essential part of our culture. "When this crisis passes, the need for collective human commitment, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever," declared the acclaimed scientist.