Matrix 4 already has an actor to play the young Morpheus

The actor in question we already know. We even told you in the past that it would have a leading role in Matrix 4. Now, the exclusive they have given from the media The Illuminerdi, confirms that it will be so. We talk about the actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will not only be in the next film of this saga, but will also take care of the role of the young version of Morpheus.

Therefore, it is confirmed that time travel could play an important role in this new sequel. Something that, in some way, could also explain the presence of Neo and Trinity in the film. In this case, with the same actors who starred in the previous films.

What is not clear at the moment, is whether Lawrence Fishburne, who once played the original Morpheus, will be in the film or not. At the moment, there are still many questions, both at the plot level and at the distribution level. However, it is normal for secrecy to be elevated at this time; in fact, the premiere is not expected until next year 2021.

If all goes well and there are no delays, Matrix 4 will premiere on May 21, 2021. And although there is still a lot of time, we know that Keanu Reeves has already begun his training to be fit for this movie. And not only for this one, but also for John Wick 4. Although focusing on what he plays today, Reeves has already commented on more than one occasion that Matrix 4 will be tremendously ambitious.

Source: The Illuminerdi