Matilda the dead, daughter of Monica Garza, shows her beautiful natural face

On the occasion of Family Day, journalist Mónica Garza shared a photo with her ex-husband and her beautiful daughter, known as "Matilda la Muerta" on her Instagram feed.

"On this Family Day many types of this are celebrated, here one of them: ex-wife, ex-husband and daughter = Family"Monica Garza commented in her post. What caused the most sensation was that her daughter Matilda showed her natural beauty, the vivid portrait of her also beautiful mother." The publication has comments like, "How beautiful Matilda looks, she looks like her mother so elegant and beautiful, and the gentleman did have good taste," "Monica, my best wishes and blessings to you and your family."

Monica Garza's daughter is 22 years old and a lover of Gothic art; She is a renowned tattoo artist and works in a studio in Mexico City, she is known for being a vegan and defender of animal rights.

In a previous post, the journalist published a photo with her daughter Matilda, where they both show off their beautiful faces without a drop of makeup, "makeshift breakfast break, without makeup and without bathing," said Mónica Garza.

"Beautiful", "are equal", "moments that are priceless, enjoy and enjoy beautiful", "you cloned", "a beautiful postcard, very beautiful mother and daughter cute", are some of the comments by the followers from the television host.