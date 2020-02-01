Matilda returns in a remake produced by Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Matilda's story, known for the film adaptation of Danny DeVito in 1996, it is based on the novel of Raold dahl, published in 1988. This story tells us the peculiar life of a girl with powers who lives trapped with a family that despises her, an air very similar to that of the origins of Harry Potter.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively revealed that Netflix works with Sony Pictures in a new remake about this story. The funny thing is that it will arrive in the form of a musical and will be based on the musical that has been performing in London since 2011. Moreover, Netflix plans to release this new adaptation in theaters in the United Kingdom before incorporating it into its subscription platform.

The director of shows and cinema Matthew Warchus will be in charge of Matilda the Musical for Netflix, and his script will be written by Dennis Kelly, who won the Tony Award for the best book of a musical as a playwright of the original musical, although it is not yet known if this remake will have the same songs as the London musical.

Both Matilda the Musical, as the novel and films have had a recognized worldwide success. Critics greatly praised the London musical, whose success spread to Broadway and Australia.

Back in 2018 there was talk about a possible animated series of Matilda for Netflix following an agreement that included the rights to other Raold Dhal stories such as Charlie and the chocolate factory, although the subscription platform company has not offered more details about it.

While we wait for the official announcement of the release date of Matilda the Musical, you can take a look at everything Netflix has prepared for us in its premiere catalog for February 2020. In addition, the platform has already announced seven new original projects that will be produced in Spain.