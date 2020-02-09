 Masters of the Universe would be released directly on Netflix

Share it:

The relaunch in the cinema of the franchise of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe It is being done in a way that is less doubtful. The project started very active in the first semester of 2019, until the actor Noah Centineo was linked to star in the film. However, the project gradually lost pace to the point of delaying its production and moving its premiere until 2021.

This October jumped the news that Sony Pictures was negotiating with Netflix to release the movie directly on the streaming platform, rather than on the big screen. This possibility gained even more force when a few weeks ago, Sony Pictures removed from its premiere calendar the date of March 5, 2021 set for the film.

Now, from Discussing Film, they again point out that the film becomes a project developed and distributed by Netflix. The plan would be premiere between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Netflix would have planned to start production of the project in the fall of this 2020 – in front of the beginning of 2020 as planned. It is unknown what participation Sony will have in the project.

