 Masters of the Universe would be filmed under the title Adam

The restart project He-Man and Masters of the Universe keep moving forward against the real lack of official news about it. Supporting that information that points to a shoot for this summer, from Production Weekly they reveal that the production will take place under the false title "Adam".

This title is a clear reference to Prince Adam, the real identity of the protagonist, except when he becomes the powerful He-Man thanks to the power of Greyskull.

Filming was originally to take place in Prague, Czech Republic, under the direction of Brother Nee and starring Noah Centineo. At first Sony Pictures was going to release the movie in cinemas on March 5, 2021 but recently removed the movie from its calendar, and the movie will probably be released directly on Netflix.

Via information | ProductionWeekly