Masters of the Universe Disappears from the Sony Premiere Calendar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although it seemed that Sony Pictures I was ready to unleash the power of Grayskull with the new version of 'Masters of the Universe'It seems that the project will have to wait a little longer. In the beginning this remake was going to be released next next March 5, 2021; however, as the journalist of The Hollywood Reporter Aaron Couch on his Twitter account, the movie has not only been delayed, but it has disappeared of the calendar of studio releases.

As you can read in the post, 'Uncharted', starring Tom holland, has delayed its premiere three months, going to occupy the date that was reserved for 'Masters of the Universe'. However, instead of giving it a new later release day, the remake Mattel has simply disappeared.

This is a very bad news for a fandom that has been waiting for this eternal developing film for years that seemed, that at last, it seemed that it would see the light of day. However, do not panic, most likely the tape has not been canceled, but is released by another route. And it is possible that this "disappearance" has to do with the arrival of the story through Netflix, as last year both studies negotiated the possibility of selling to the platform of streaming the rights of distribution of the film and it is precisely pending the premiere of a series based on this same universe.

Is it really what has happened? There is no confirmation from either of the two studios, but the protagonist of 'Masters of the Universe' himself, Noah Centineo, recently revealed that he is already preparing to be Prince adam in this story directed by the Nee brothers with script Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, so it is unlikely that it was canceled. We will continue to inform.



