 Masters of the Universe could start shooting this summer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Restart project of the He-Man franchise and the Masters of the Universe It seems to go ahead, but curiously without big ads along the way. It seems increasingly clear that it will be a purely Netflix project, and although the other day it was pointed out that the start of production may not occur until the end of this year, new details put the focus back on a possible shoot for this summer.

The information comes from an extensive report that the media Harper Bazaar has dedicated to the actor Noah Centineo in which, among other things, they end up offering details of this project that will star in the young man known as “To all the boys I fell in love with”. Quoting directly from the middle, “for Masters of the Universe, Centineo, in preparation to play He-Man, gained 13.6 kilos of muscle last year (eating 11 eggs for breakfast on a regular basis), only to then lose weight because production delayed filming this summer. ”

Last summer there was talk of a start of filming by the beginning of this 2020, but the weather itself has shown that this date was not going to be a reality. Now the big question here is whether the medium gives that date following its talk with Centino – that is, confirmed by the actor – or if it is a date to which the medium refers because it has sounded in the past.

Via information | Harpers Bazaar