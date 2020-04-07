         MasterChef returns to Spanish Television next Easter Monday despite the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Spanish Television has announced that its popular MasterChef cooking contest will return to the screens on next Monday, April 13. Despite being in alarm, the program was already recorded, so the broadcast of its eighth edition will begin as planned.

As usual, the first program will focus on the casting, in which almost 30,000 candidates have participated. Due to the registration record, the jury will be assisted by three outstanding students. Carlos Maldonado, Jorge Brazález and Marta Verona They will oversee the top 50 test. But after that test, the process will not end, since the jury will only deliver 10 white and 10 black aprons. The latter must demonstrate at the Royal Monastery of Guadalupe (Cáceres) that they have the potential to train in these kitchens.

Among the contestants selected in this edition we will find a cArmy Air Commander who dreams of being a girl Almodóvar; a Cuban who wants to make her hobby of cooking a profession; a musician who has had several businesses where he has sold from spices to erotic toys; a public speaking teacher with much lip; a goalkeeper who is similar to Chus Lampreave and who cooked for Adolfo Suárez; or a former truck driver and former hairdresser expert in traditional cuisine.

The contest promises new tests

As usual, the contest producer, Shine Iberia, promises to surprise the public and applicants with new challenges and dynamics.

We will see what the thing is, but as news it is noted that in an external test, captains will choose their team in exchange for minutes of cooking. The black aprons will work in pairs, and in another test, the saved will stand in front of the stove on behalf of those on the tightrope and cook for them to save them. At first sight, nothing especially original.

Of course, there will be the usual famous walk and the tourist boards. Applicants will cook for some of the actors of the cast of Casa La Casa de papel ’. In other tests, they will travel to Frigiliana (Málaga) to visit the only cane honey factory in Europe, visit a coffee plantation in Gran Canaria, pay tribute to elite athletes in the High Performance Center and serve tapas in Murcia, Spanish Capital of Gastronomy 2020.

Nor will the Michelin stars. The apprentices will receive important lessons from the chefs Ángel León, Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, Toño Pérez, Dani García, Luis Valls, Benito Gómez or Pablo González, Marcos Morán and Luis Veira. In addition, Andrea Tumbarello, the pastry chef Christian Escribà and the pastry chef Alejandra Rivas, among others.

Applicants from other editions will return to pose more challenges. Tamara Falcó, Saúl Craviotto or Félix Gómez will be some ‘Celebrities’ who will support them. And adults or Juniors, such as Teresa, Aitana, Josecho, Vega, Albert, Jefferson or Juan Antonio.

Direct to the Palate Newsletter Subscribe to receive our recipes, nutrition information and gastronomy news every day.

The jury will continue to raise awareness of the importance of exploitation and of the organic product of proximity. Applicants will have to familiarize themselves with haute cuisine culinary techniques, such as cooking at low temperatures, osmotizing or nitrogenous. And they will learn batch cooking: prepare the tuppers of the week in a few hours.

The winner will take the trophy, 100,000 euros, the possibility of publishing your own recipe book and a Master in Kitchen, Technique and Product at the Basque Culinary Center Faculty of Gastronomic Sciences. The second classified, with a Master in Pastry, and the third, with an eight-week Specialization Course will also be trained in this center.

Images | TVE

Live to the Palate | TVE reveals what it pays and enters by Masterchef.

Live to the Palate | Tamara Falcó wins Masterchef Celebrity with a flawless menu in an endless finale