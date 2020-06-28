Master Chief, Diablo and Aku Aku: what do they have in common? The voice of Giorgio Melazzi

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Theater, advertising and radio are just some of the areas in which it is active Giorgio Melazzi and over the years he has voiced actors of the caliber of Tim Curry, Billy Crystal is James Belushi. It is also the unforgettable voice ofInspector Gadget and Stan Laurel in Stanlio & Ollio, but the list of dubbed video games is even more amazing.

The characters imported by Melazzi are really many, but the podium certainly wins it Master Chief / John-117 in Halo 2, 3 and 4; the captain Price of COD 4: Modern Warfare and finally (on an equal footing) Deckard Cain and Diablo in Diablo II. Wood medal, not surprisingly, goes to the iconic Aku Aku of the saga Crash Bandicoot, also a virtual son of Melazzi together with Nash, Geary, Victor and other minor characters.

For the actor, fantasy video games and above all they are a real trademark and among his characters there are some of the most fearful hit men and the brightest policemen like agent 47 in Hitman: Blood Money is Max Payne, which however he only interpreted in the first two chapters of the trilogy. He also lent his voice to Jim Raynir in StarCraft; to Kel'Thuzad, Balnazzar and the Priest in Warcraft 3; Gangplank in League of Legends; Shade in Borderlands 2 and Turian Chancellor in Mass Effect 3.

Secondary, but thick, roles also had them in Spyro: A Hero's Tail (Hunter and Red); Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Gilderoy Lockhart); Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven (Frank Colletti); Assassin's Creed III (Silas Thatcher, Benedict Arnold); Syberia (Hans Voralberg); Kane & Lynch: Dead Men (Chief of the Seven) and some minor characters in Tomb Raider II and Chronicles: The legend of Lara Croft (Winston, Fabio, brother Chan).