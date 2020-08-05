Massimo di Benedetto: 5 important roles in the career of Yugi Muto's voice

Share it:

In the world of Italian anime we have voices that have become historical. One of the last ones we presented to you was that of Davide Garbolino. Today, however, we bring you 5 roles of Massimo di Benedetto, historical voice known mainly for the role of Yugi Muto in Yu-Gi-Oh.

In addition to the world of video games (remember Dante of DMC – Devil May Cry and Harry Potter in the adventures of the series), Massimo Di Benedetto has spent a lot as a voice actor in the world of anime. Let's see 5 iconic roles.

The first is the double one of Yugi Muto and the alter ego Yami Yugi , protagonists of the anime Yu-Gi-Oh. A very long and important partnership that led to the dubbing of the character also in Yu-Gi-Oh GX and in the recent Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Side of Dimentions.

Let's move on to the world of Pokémon with a rival of Vera: we are talking about Drew, who appeared during Pokémon Advanced as a pokémon coordinator. He also appeared several times in subsequent Pokémon series: Advanced Challenge, Pokémon: Advanced Battle and Pokémon: Battle Frontier.

Another enemy, this time the main one, played by Massimo Di Benedetto is Hao Asakura, Yoh's twin, directly from Shaman King. With the reboot coming in the next few years, who knows if Di Benedetto will be able to return to play this role.

From antagonist to protagonist, Di Benedetto has also voiced Soichiro Nagi of Inferno and Paradiso. An important role for the anime based on the homonymous manga of Oh Great.

Finally there is another quite well-known dubbing that still lasts today, waiting for the series to end in Italy. This character is Rock Lee from Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden. For several years now the relationship between the two has been going on and who knows how long it will do it.

Obviously the work of Massimo Di Benedetto does not stop there: excluding some extras in ONE PIECE and Hunter x Hunter, his collaboration with the franchises of Bakugan, Beyblade and Pokémon is important, as well as the recent activity in the role of Yuuga Aoyama in My Hero Academia.