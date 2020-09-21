Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered: the leaks continue, here is the list of a reseller

The sightings of Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered continue: last week a French retailer added the collection to the list, now it’s the turn of the retailer I’m looking for Herni Svet, who added the game to his catalog over the weekend.

According to reports, Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered will be released on October 15th on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, at the moment, however, Electronic Arts has not yet announced anything about it. Considering that there would be less than a month to go until publication, a reveal could be imminent, provided that the rumors in question are true.

More and more appearances of Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered, a package that will include the remastered versions of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, presumably with all DLC included. Note the presence of a version for Nintendo Switch, actually Electronic Arts has announced the will to support Nintendo’s hybrid console more continuously and the arrival of Mass Effect Trilogy would certainly be a good sign in this regard.

We look forward to any announcements, according to some rumors, the collection should have been announced for many months but the Coronavirus epidemic then forced the publisher to change its plans.