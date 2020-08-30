Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered, still rumor: postponement due to Coronavirus?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rumors and rumors have been running for a long time about the possible release of a remastered edition of the Mass Effect trilogy.

Never denied or confirmed by the top management of Electronic Arts, the latter have been circulating continuously for several months, with presumed confirmations emerging from time to time from various sources. To the latter is now also added Jeff Grubb, journalist of Games Beat. The latter recently reiterated during a podcast that he is certain of the existence of the project, but that he has doubts about the timing with which it will arrive on the market.

The current persistence of the emergency contributes to making its publication uncertain Coronavirus in many areas of the world. Until the last days of August, Grubb reports, he was certain the Mass Effect Trilogy HD announcement was set for the beginning of October with a close realease, scheduled for end of the month autumnal. For now, however, the journalist refers to the possibility that the timing will expand, although he remains optimistic about EA’s willingness to exploit the momentum of the Christmas window.

At the moment, unfortunately, there is nothing left to do but add Grubb’s words to the already considerable accumulation of rumors about the re-release of the Mass Effect Trilogy, pending any confirmations or denials from EA.