Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered is coming, but won’t it be released on Switch?

More and more European retailers are adding Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered to the list, with release scheduled for October on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Jeff Grubb, however, is of a different opinion…

The GamesBeat journalist rose to the headlines this summer but proved not always reliable, so take what is reported with due precautions. According to Grubb himself, the collection will be titled Mass Effect Legendary Edition and will actually arrive in October, however, the release is not scheduled on Switch.

Jeff reiterates that Electronic Arts has many games coming to Switch in the next twelve months but Mass Effect Remastered (or Mass Effect Legendary Edition) it is not on this list, or at least there are no plans for the moment. Are the retailers’ price lists therefore incorrect? The Nintendo Switch version has been cited by numerous French and Northern European retailers, so it’s hard to say who is actually right … we’ll probably find out in the coming weeks.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition should include the remastered versions of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 with related DLC, we look forward to the official announcement.