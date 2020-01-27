Mass Effect 2 turns 10: BioWare celebrates the anniversary, a Remaster expected?

Share it:

Through their social channels, the BioWare authors celebrate the ten years since the launch of Mass Effect 2, the role-playing action masterpiece starring Commander Shepard and her Normandy companions.

The nice photo released by the Canadian software house shows the intrepid action figure Specter N7 in its female version surrounded by the celebratory statuette of Liara T'Soni and two Funko POP figures by Garrus Vakarian is Tali'zorah, with a cupcake in the center and two copies of Mass Effect (representing the Standard and Collectors versions).

To feed the rumors about the Mass Effect Remaster (both of the first and of the other two chapters of the Shepard trilogy) the same guys from BioWare think about it by posting on Twitter a message that accompanies this photo and describes the scene recreated as "when your teammates survive the suicide mission to get to your birthday".

According to some, behind the obvious reference to particular event of the main campaign of Mass Effect 2 (on which we prefer to gliss in order not to show the side to the spoilers) could precisely conceal the intention of BioWare to take back in hand this famous intellectual property for make a Remaster or a Remake before developing the fourth "major" chapter (if we consider Mass Effect Andromeda as a game belonging to a parallel narrative line). Not before, however, to solve Anthem's problems with a complete revision of the game and the development of what, according to rumors, should be the project of Anthem Next for PS5 and Xbox Series X.