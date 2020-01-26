Entertainment

MASHLE: Weekly Shonen Jump is showing its muscles

Three series debut on Weekly Shonen Jump, to open the calendar year 2020 properly. After archiving the last debuts of 2019, Zipman !! and Agravity Boys, we were able to watch the first chapter of Undead Unluck. Tomorrow on MangaPlus it will be the turn of the second manga of this new round of serializations, MASHLE.

English subtitled as "MASHLE: Magic and Muscles", the work of Weekly Shonen Jump is written and drawn by Hajime Komoto. Not only the first advances from the American application account have already been published about the manga, but the first leaks with the cover and the color pages that will open the first chapter.

MASHLE is known to be a manga with a strong comic imprint, where the protagonist Mash does not even have an ounce of magic in a world that is full of it. As we see him breaking a wand in the preview below, he will decide to rely only on his physique. The cover reminds a lot of Harry Potter, with a character on the left that inevitably brings to mind the principal Albus Dumbledore, while in the first pages there is a quick explanation of the world with the use of magic and the appearance of Mash who gives himself to be done on a flat bench, repeatedly lifting the barbell.

Despite you look a lot like the opening words of Black CloverMASHLE will go in a completely different direction and could get very close to the comic streak of One-Punch Man.

