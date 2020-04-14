Entertainment

Masashi Kudo goes from Bleach to Naruto: here is a wonderful sketch dedicated to Sasuke

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Bleach will return with an anime and among the happiest fans there is Masashi Kudo, historical animator and character designer of the Studio Pierrot anime. Over the years, Kudo has never left the shinigami world by always preparing dedicated illustrations. This time, however, he departs from that universe for move into the ninja world of Naruto.

On the occasion of the Dubai Comic-Con, Masashi Kudo created a drawing for the TSUME stand and the chosen subject is precisely Sasuke Uchiha, character from the world of Naruto, as can be seen from the illustration below. The well-known character designer made a Sasuke while using his purple Susanoo while preparing to shoot an arrow made of Amaterasu. Sasuke, on the other hand, is at the bottom and, with the unlined katana and the clothes he has used since timeskip onwards, is preparing to use one of his most iconic techniques, the Chidori. You like this Naruto themed illustration?

Naruto and Bleach have long been rivals and friends on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, having been serialized simultaneously for about 13 years. Over the years, Masashi Kudo has particularly dedicated himself to Bleach. An example is the drawing dedicated to Soi Fon together with many other posts posted on Twitter.

