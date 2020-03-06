Entertainment

Masaki Sato reveals: "a sequel to Dragon Ball Super? We don't know yet in which format"

March 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
The future of Dragon Ball Super it is still extremely uncertain, as it has been speculating for several months on the sequel to one of the flagship franchises of TOEI Animation. Regarding these delays in communication, there is even speculation on an alleged fault of Akira Toriyama who would not yet have delivered the new subject to the study.

To try to put some order in the chaos of information and news on the subject, a well-known animator of Dragon Ball intervened, Masaki Sato, a name that should not sound so new to fans dearest to Toriyama sensei's masterpiece. In fact, the Key Animator was recently a guest of the Japan Expo Sud who did not miss an interesting interview.

In particular, the interviewer asked him if there are news about future projects on Dragon Ball and Sato's answer was not long in coming:

"I have heard several stories about the Dragon Ball sequel. We still don't know in what format, whether a TV series or a movie. I can tell you one thing is certain, Dragon Ball will not let the golden spheres disappear. They will definitely use the license again. . "

Masaki Sato's words do nothing but confirm the numerous corridor rumors about an alleged project in the pipeline for TOEI Animation, although the total confusion only feeds the impossibility of seeing Dragon Ball Super 2 in 2020. And you, instead, what do you think of the words of the animator? The space dedicated to comments is at your disposal.

