'Ma's basement' is the new Oscar 2020 meme

February 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
'Ma's basement' It was one of the horror movies of 2019 that we could enjoy throughout the year. The film, produced by Blumhouse, did not have any Oscar nominations 2020, but this has not prevented the film from becoming the new viral meme related to the Academy Awards.

And you will wonder what we mean by this, right? Well, everything comes thanks to a Twitter user, @fkanico, which has shared different posters of Oscar-nominated films, all with something in common, and that is that Ma is the unexpected protagonist of them all. Since 'La, La Land', going by 'Rocketman' until you reach 'Parasites' or 'Call me by your name', all have gone through the art of this artist who has made Ma the new star of Hollwyood. 'Marasite,' Ma Ma Land ',' Call Ma by your name 'or' RocketMa ' These are the new titles of these special tapes, which we are sincerely looking forward to seeing.

We did not see this special Oscar relationship with 'El Sótano de Ma', although we must remember that its protagonist, Octavia Spencer, has been nominated three times for Best Supporting Actress, reaching get the precious statuette for 'Maids and Ladies' in 2012. The best of this new meme? The poster of 'RoMA', who has not smiled at least as soon as he sees it, is that he has no heart.

