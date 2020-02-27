Marysol Sosa suffers tremendous and worrisome live fall (VIDEO)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The morning of today, February 26, Marysol Sosa was the special guest of the "Sale el sol" program of Imagen TV, where, during an interview, she made some revelations, including her baby's name.

The daughter of José José, despite the pleasant revelations, such as the name of his next son, who will be a boy and in honor of his father will bear the name of José Patricio, worried those present in the morning program, since almost finalizing the program suffered a sharp fall.

The fall was totally live and was captured by the cameras of the program, where all those who were present quickly stopped doing what they were doing to help Marysol, it is worth mentioning that she is five months pregnant.









Just to notice that everyone panicked and experienced moments of panic over her fall, Sosa commented that she was fine and not to worry. Fortunately she and her baby are very well and did not suffer problems.

Recall that less than a week ago the sister of José Joel sent a strong message to Manuel José, the young Colombian and supposed son of the singer, who was sued by José José's firstborn for identity theft for posing as the son of "El Prince of the Song ".

The overwhelming message of Marysol Sosa for Manuel José