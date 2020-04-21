Marysol Sosa reveals that April 20 will be José José's Day

Share it:

Marysol Sosa, daughter of singer José José, who passed away in September 2019, announces that April 20 will be considered José José's Day.

José José died in Miami, United States, at the age of 71 and with his death a series of problems and misunderstandings were unleashed between his sons Marysol, Sara and José Joel.

And it is Marysol who this day makes public that since April 20, and every year on the same date, José José Day will be celebrated, in memory of his father, who died wrapped in controversy and a series of family problems.

Through Facebook Marysol publishes a video in which his father is heard on the answering machine saying that when he can, he will return the call, then it sounds, You are going to miss me, his success and sung by Marysol.

From now on, every April 20 will be the #DiadeJoseJose and to start this celebration, I leave you this beautiful and emotional video made by the Friends of José José – Fan Club. Enjoy it and enjoy each of the tears that it will surely cause you. Blessings to all! Marysol Sosa. Singer, "writes Marysol.

The brothers Marysol, José Joel and Sara Salazar, instead of having fixed their personal problems, unfortunately this has not happened and at present it seems that they have grown and are getting older.









Not even with the death of the famous singer could a series of problems be solved between the Sosa brothers and Marysol; For example, Marysol has said on several occasions that she wants "logical explanations" from Sarita and her mother, otherwise she will proceed legally.

The passing of days has brought the Sosa brothers disunity and a series of situations and problems that grow like a snowball.

Months ago, Marysol Sosa offered in Mexico City the show Las noches del príncipe, in honor of her father, where she interpreted several of his hits with her voice and style.

And Jose Joel, for his part, also carried the show Por ti soy.

