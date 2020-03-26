Mary Jane Watson vs Gwen Stacy, which girlfriend is suitable for Peter Parker?

Share it:

Keeping work and privacy separate is a mantra for many people, especially superheroes. Among the many heroes of the Marvel comics, however, there is one that you have never had particular luck in this field, not that it's new. Have you guessed it? That's right, we're talking about our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Peter Parker has had several relationships with the secretary over the years Betty Brant to the "Black Cat" Felicia Hardy, Without to forget Lian Tang or Debra Whitman. Undeniably though, Peter's two unique, true soul mates were Gwen Stacy is Mary Jane Watson, the only ones capable of profoundly changing the protagonist's psychology.

Fans have been discussing this issue for years, and everyone has an interesting point of view in defense of their favorite. According to most of the fan base Mary Jane has always been the ideal girl for Peter Parker, or at least this would seem to show comics.

That between Peter and MJ was a deep and sincere love, immediately reciprocated on both sides. Gwen Stacy on the other hand was rejected several times by the protagonist, and never managed to enter the heart of Aunt May as done by her rival. Mary Jane soon became Spider-Man's right hand and put her life in jeopardy several times to save him, without considering that it was thanks to her that the hero recovered after the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Despite the initial refusal, however, Gwen managed to undoubtedly become Peter Parker's first true love. The connection between the two is undeniable, and according to Stan Lee himself the girl was written to become the perfect soul mate for the protagonist. His death at the hands of the Golbin changed Peter profoundly, destroying him psychologically until the arrival of Mary Jane.

And what do you think of it? Which of the two do you prefer? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Marvel Comics has recently postponed the release of the fourth issue of Spider-Man by JJ Abrams and that a short time ago a new series of comics dedicated to Spider-Man was presented.