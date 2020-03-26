Entertainment

Mary Jane Watson vs Gwen Stacy, which girlfriend is suitable for Peter Parker?

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Keeping work and privacy separate is a mantra for many people, especially superheroes. Among the many heroes of the Marvel comics, however, there is one that you have never had particular luck in this field, not that it's new. Have you guessed it? That's right, we're talking about our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Peter Parker has had several relationships with the secretary over the years Betty Brant to the "Black Cat" Felicia Hardy, Without to forget Lian Tang or Debra Whitman. Undeniably though, Peter's two unique, true soul mates were Gwen Stacy is Mary Jane Watson, the only ones capable of profoundly changing the protagonist's psychology.

Fans have been discussing this issue for years, and everyone has an interesting point of view in defense of their favorite. According to most of the fan base Mary Jane has always been the ideal girl for Peter Parker, or at least this would seem to show comics.

That between Peter and MJ was a deep and sincere love, immediately reciprocated on both sides. Gwen Stacy on the other hand was rejected several times by the protagonist, and never managed to enter the heart of Aunt May as done by her rival. Mary Jane soon became Spider-Man's right hand and put her life in jeopardy several times to save him, without considering that it was thanks to her that the hero recovered after the death of his ex-girlfriend.

READ:  La Casa De Papel Netflix's hit series

Despite the initial refusal, however, Gwen managed to undoubtedly become Peter Parker's first true love. The connection between the two is undeniable, and according to Stan Lee himself the girl was written to become the perfect soul mate for the protagonist. His death at the hands of the Golbin changed Peter profoundly, destroying him psychologically until the arrival of Mary Jane.

And what do you think of it? Which of the two do you prefer? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Marvel Comics has recently postponed the release of the fourth issue of Spider-Man by JJ Abrams and that a short time ago a new series of comics dedicated to Spider-Man was presented.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.