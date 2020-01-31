Mary Elizabeth Winstead wants a sequel to Scott Pilgrim

Share it:

Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who played Ramona Flowers in the movie Scott Pilgrim against the worldHe has recently talked about the interest he has in a sequel located 10 years after the events of the original film.

Winstead has been talking to ComicBook in a meeting with the press on the occasion of the premiere of Birds of Prey, a film in which he plays Hunter. That is where he has had time to share his thoughts on a possible sequel to Scott Pilgrim.

"You know, I think it would be cool. I'm very curious to know what happened to those characters when they reached their thirties and compare it to when they were 20 years old. I think it could be interesting. We talked continuously about a sequel when we were making the movie, we even imagined what it would be like if a year had passed. Where would they be? But I think it's more fascinating to know where they could be a decade later. I'm in".

Some people believe that Scott Pilgrim against the world is one of the best films in the history of how many have been taken out of a comic, although it does not work especially well at the box office.

At the time it was estimated that the production cost about 60 million dollars and was only able to get 47.7 million back. This has led to consider that the premiere was a complete failure. For this reason it seems difficult for a production company to bet on bringing back a franchise that only brought losses to its managers, no matter how much of the distribution interested in it happens.

A sequel that repeated cast would not be easy to get ahead if we consider that you have to square the agendas of Michael Cera, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Pill, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons and others so many