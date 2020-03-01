Mary Boquitas talks about the romance of Sergio Andrade and Pati Chapoy

Share it:

Gloria Trevi announced a few days ago that she won a new instance in the legal battle she has against Pati Chapoy, who she sued for doing a smear campaign against her, related to the Trevi-Andrade Clan. Before the news shared by the singer in several news portals of shows, a statement was made by Sergio Andrade to the journalist Claudia de Icaza, where she confessed an alleged affair with the head of the Ventaneando program.

Given this, María Raquenel Portillo, better known as Mary Boquitas, said in the Chisme no like program that Sergio Andrade came to talk to her about this supposed love relationship with Pati Chapoy: "I, much less now, cannot give credibility to a man like that, who could have told me lies or truths. "

Mary Boquitas added that, "if it was a lie or truth I do not know, but it was something that always boasted, that it always did." According to the singer, Sergio Andrade said that Pati Chapoy was out of control, so he was looking for the then called "King Midas of the song".

On the other hand, Mary Boquitas revealed that in the time she was in prison before the Trevi-Andrade Clan scandal, Pati Chapoy and the entire Ventaneando team were unfair to her due to the love bond she had with Sergio Andrade.

María Raquenel Portillo said she has no interest in suing those people who undertook a campaign of defamation against her during that stage of her life, highlighting that she does not believe in the demands and "much less after all the time they made me lose and of the injustice I was living, that does not mean that I did not recognize that they were very unfair. "