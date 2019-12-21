Marvel's What If will have more episodes than any other Marvel series for Disney +

Share it:

Some are looking forward to other Marvel series for Disney +, but the truth is that Marvel's What If It will be, at least for now, the one that will have the most episodes on the Disney streaming platform. Something that Kevin Feige himself has confirmed, which has revealed how many episodes are already planned for the first season, and even for the second.

In that way, the president and creative director of Marvel Studios has confirmed that the first season of Marvel's What If will have a total of 10 episodes. That is, a total of 4 more episodes with respect to the first seasons of series such as Loki, WandaVision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The information has come from an interview that Feige has granted with BuzzFeed Brasil. This is what he said about it: "I am very happy that we are doing, What If …? For Disney +. We have ten episodes for season 1 and we are working on the next ten for season 2. We have revealed one that is very exciting, we have talked about it during years, which is where Peggy Carter gets the Super Soldier's serum and becomes Captain Carter. That's the first episode, and I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see the final version of that. ".

Remember that Marvel's What If will end up playing, in one way or another, the 23 films that make up the UCM to this day. From Iron Man to Spider-Man: Away from Home, to be exact. Only it will be done in a different way to how we live it then.

On the other hand, keep in mind that Marvel's What If is scheduled to premiere at Disney + in the summer of 2021. Therefore, it should also arrive at our country at that time. More than anything because Disney + will arrive in Spain next March 2020.

