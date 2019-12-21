Entertainment

Marvel's What If will have more episodes than any other Marvel series for Disney +

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Some are looking forward to other Marvel series for Disney +, but the truth is that Marvel's What If It will be, at least for now, the one that will have the most episodes on the Disney streaming platform. Something that Kevin Feige himself has confirmed, which has revealed how many episodes are already planned for the first season, and even for the second.

In that way, the president and creative director of Marvel Studios has confirmed that the first season of Marvel's What If will have a total of 10 episodes. That is, a total of 4 more episodes with respect to the first seasons of series such as Loki, WandaVision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The information has come from an interview that Feige has granted with BuzzFeed Brasil. This is what he said about it: "I am very happy that we are doing, What If …? For Disney +. We have ten episodes for season 1 and we are working on the next ten for season 2. We have revealed one that is very exciting, we have talked about it during years, which is where Peggy Carter gets the Super Soldier's serum and becomes Captain Carter. That's the first episode, and I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see the final version of that. ".

READ:  William Levy responds to haters before the cameras of El Gordo and La Flaca

Remember that Marvel's What If will end up playing, in one way or another, the 23 films that make up the UCM to this day. From Iron Man to Spider-Man: Away from Home, to be exact. Only it will be done in a different way to how we live it then.

On the other hand, keep in mind that Marvel's What If is scheduled to premiere at Disney + in the summer of 2021. Therefore, it should also arrive at our country at that time. More than anything because Disney + will arrive in Spain next March 2020.

Sources: Comicbook / BuzzFeed Brazil

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.