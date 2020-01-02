Entertainment

Marvel's WandaVision advances its premiere to 2020

January 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
Disney has started the year with great news that does not seem to have given the importance that certainly will give all who are looking forward to the premiere of Marvel's WandaVision, the Disney + series announced for 2021 that has now been ahead of this year.

The MCU's first

In a list of releases dated for some time this year, the new Marvel Studios series focused on UCM characters: Scarlet Witch and Vision has been included.

Actor Paul Bettany, who brings Vision to life at UCM, told IGN a while ago that WandaVision "It is the rarest of Marvel stories so far. It is really avant-garde and crazy. I don't think any of us (Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen) were counting on being part of this.".

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios and UCM as such, recently said that Wanda Maximoff is currently the most powerful of all Avengers members.

