Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will also have additional trophies

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will debut on PS5 in November as part of the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, but the game will not only feature technical improvements but also unreleased content.

This is what we read on the PlayStation Blog: “in addition to improving the resolution, we have updated most of the models to make the most of the power of the PS5. Character faces, including the new generation Peter Parker, boast extraordinarily expressive animations, and the streets of New York City have been made more vibrant with more inhabitants and vehicles and increased visual distance. All with graphics worthy of the next generation, from ray traced reflections to more realistic lighting and shading systems. Like Miles Morales, this remaster also offers a high-performance mode with which to experience the game action at 60 frames per second. The uploads have been almost reset and there is no lack of support for 3D audio and haptic feedback from the DualSense controller. Finally, the game includes three brand new Spider-Man costumes, new photo mode features, and even additional trophies.“

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered it will not be available individually but only as part of the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. The latter will also be available on PS4 with a free update to the PS5 version while there is no update for Marvel’s Spider-Man, the game will still be compatible with the new console via backwards compatibility, but without the benefits of the remaster.