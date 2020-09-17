Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: free update from PS4 to PS5 only for Miles Morales?

Marvel’s Spider-Man will also be released on PlayStation 5 in a remastered edition offered as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, but what are the improvements of this edition? Let’s try to clarify.

The Ultimate Edition will cost 79.99 euros and will include Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered along with three DLCs that make up the narrative arc The City that Never Sleeps. The game, says Insomniac, will enjoy various innovations including improvements to the aesthetics of the characters (eyes, hair, skin) and facial animations, a greater number of characters on the screen, 3D Audio support, support for DualSense haptic feedback and reflections in Ray Tracing, in addition to the presence of a Performance mode at 60fps.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered it will not be available individually in physical or digital format and the only way to get it is to purchase Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. Recall that the game will be released on November 19 also on PlayStation 4 with support for free upgrade to PS5 version, this however seems to be valid only for Miles Morales and not for Marvel’s Spider-Man. In summary:

By purchasing Marvel’s Spider-Man Ultimate Edition for PS5 you will have access to Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered while by purchasing the PlayStation 4 version you can have the free upgrade of Morales to the PS5 version, but not the original game. The latter however it should work smoothly via backwards compatibility but without the technical improvements mentioned above, exclusive instead of the remastered for PlayStation 5.