Marvel's Spider-Man releases official book with all the details of the development

A new hardcover Script Book will be released in January 2020 with the full script of Marvel's Spider-Man, the award-winning video game from Insomniac Games for PS4.

Next to the script of the game you can find details about the development and unpublished illustrations created by the artists of the studio to give new life to this original story about the Marvel character.

At the moment the book is only announced with an English edition and it is quite unlikely that, given its content, it will be officially translated into our language. Even so it seems a good collection piece for those who will be truly surprised by the video game.

After the success of this exclusive, the community has its hopes set on a possible sequel that would come on PS5, as the PS4 game was the first to be used to demonstrate the capabilities of the new Sony console.