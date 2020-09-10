Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: Insomniac launches a teaser, news on PS5 coming soon?

Surprisingly, Insomniac Games’ social media accounts got animated tonight with a GIF of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, a teaser lasting a few seconds, a seemingly meaningless clip, but the timing chosen by the developers amazes.

Insomniac has released nothing more than a very small teaser of the game but according to many this could be the signal of imminent news related to PlayStation 5, with Sony starting to set the marketing machine in motion while waiting to announce the release date and price of the PS5.

After all, it is not the first time that we talk about one “war of nerves“between Sony and Microsoft and now that the latter has announced the release date and price of the Xbox Series X and Series S, it’s up to the Japanese giant to reveal its cards.

The many rumors speak of an announcement scheduled for today (even if the day is about to end), tomorrow (Thursday 10 September) or early next week at the latest. The teaser of Miles Morales in any case may not be in any way linked to Sony announcements or events, at the bottom of the news you will find the clip shared by Insomniac, let us know what you think in the space below dedicated to comments.