Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: how to upgrade from PS4 to PS5

As we know Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will be available not only on PlayStation 5 but also on PS4. Many are wondering what is the procedure to upgrade for free and Insomniac Games answered this question.

Answering a question on Twitter, Insomniac makes it known that in case of purchase of the PS4 retail version just insert the disc into the PlayStation 5 player to start the download of the next-gen version, in the case of a digital version, the upgrade will start automatically by starting the game on PS5. However, there does not seem to be any possibility regarding the upgrade from physical version PS4 to digital PS5 in case you decide to opt for PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

The procedure is therefore immediate and presumably also valid for all other PS4 games that support the free PS5 upgrade. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will also include Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the latter game will not be available individually and can only be obtained by purchasing the Ultimate Edition of Morales.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will be available from November 19th alongside PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the game will accompany the console’s launch in stores alongside Sackboy A Big Adventure and Demon’s Souls Remake.