Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: here’s how he’ll take advantage of the PS5’s Dualsense features

The extended PS5 TV commercial allowed Sony to once again highlight the peculiarities of the Dualsense of PS5, which will boast technologies such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. With a long post appearing on the official blog, the Japanese company also gave the studios the opportunity to describe how they implemented them in their next-gen games.

Among the most interesting interventions is that of Brian Horton di Insomniac Games, currently working as Creative Director on Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, undoubtedly one of the flagship games in the PlayStation 5 line-up. The developer took the opportunity to explain how haptic feedback has been implemented, and how the latter will affect matches and gameplay: “The precision of the haptic feedback allows us to do many new things. In Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales we will report to players from which direction the attacks come providing haptic signals from the appropriate direction on the Dualsense controller. How does it feel to use Miles’ stealth abilities? Is it a Venom Download? Thanks to the high resolution of the Dualsense haptic system we can really convey the dimensionality of the feedback. For example, holding down the square button to charge the Venom Punch, you’ll hear Spider-Man’s bio-electricity crackle from the left side of the controller, to then culminate on the right side following the impact “.

Undoubtedly interesting applications, which we can’t wait to test firsthand with a Dualsense in our hands. Recall that both PlayStation 5 and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales are expected on the shelves by the end of this year.