Marvel's Spider-Man in 20 exclusive posters: the official volume arrives

Believed to be one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives, Marvel's Spider-Man has wrapped the hearts of many gamers with their cobwebs, conquered by the digital version of New York painted by the Sony team.

It is therefore not surprising that the virtual world shaped by Insomniac Games professionals has inspired the creation of various artistic productions, among which an interesting volume. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, in fact, the software house has officially presented a special paper collection of poster inspired by just Marvel's Spider-Man. Specifically, the edition will contain about twenty, all completely unpublished.

The volume is currently available for purchase in comics stores in the United States of America. To celebrate its publication, Insomniac Games has published some preview images on its official Twitter account: what do you think? Unfortunately, at the moment there is no information related to a possible publication of the collection also in European territory.

Pending any updates on this front, we remind you that Insomniac Games is working at full capacity on PlayStation 5, on which they will land either Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but also the new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, with which the development team aims to highlight all the potential offered by the SSD available to Sony's next gen hardware.