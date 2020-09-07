Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 celebrates its second anniversary today

Share it:

7th September 2018 Sony released Marvel’s Spider-Man, a game based on the famous Marvel superhero published by Insomniac Games, a title capable of obtaining a good response from critics and considerable commercial success.

As highlighted by Giuseppe Arace in the Marvel’s Spider-Man review, the game is “A blockbuster with a great playful and visual impact, Marvel’s Spider-Man is surely the best incarnation of the friendly neighborhood spiderman since Neversoft’s unforgettable tie-in. Insomniac’s ambition has been rewarded with a virtuous and showy staging, which often takes our breath away in the exploration phases and exalts us in those dedicated to combat.“

The response from the public, as mentioned, was extremely positive, Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best-selling superhero video game in the US and to date has reached and exceeded over 13 million copies distributed worldwide. In all likelihood, these numbers were one of the key factors that prompted Sony to acquire Insomniac Games in summer 2019.

After the launch of the game Insomniac has released a DLC (The City That Never Sleeps) divided into three parts and then gets to work on Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5, coming this fall at the launch of the console.

