Marvel’s Spider Man, between PS4 and PS5: non-transferable saves to Remastered

At the same time as the presentation of new details on Spider Man: Miles Morales, Sony and Insomniac Games presented the Remastered of Marvel’s Spider Man.

However, the game will not be available for a single purchase, but will only be accessible via the Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morale Ultimate Edition. The remastered version of the superhero adventure for PlayStation 4 will bring with it some technical improvements and the inclusion of the three DLCs published in the post launch phase.

Pending the publication of the title, the software house shares an interesting detail regarding the transition from the original game to its revised and improved version for PlayStation 5. As you can see below, the Insomniac Games Twitter account has indeed confirmed that the bailouts accumulated in the original Marvel’s Spider Man they cannot be transferred to the Remastered. All buyers of the game, therefore, will have to start the title from the beginning, without being able to take advantage of the progress recorded on PlayStation 4 previously.

We therefore reiterate that Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered will not be sold individually, but will be an exclusive part of the offer of the Ultimate Edition of the production dedicated to Miles Morales. In addition to technical improvements, Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered will include new Trophies. The title Insomniac Games will be available from the launch of PlayStation 5, expected in Europe for next November 19th.