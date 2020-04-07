Marvel's Spider-Man and Just Cause 4 arrive on PS Now

Share it:

It is not yet as important a service in Spain as it is, for example, Xbox Game Pass, but little by little, PS Now is improving its catalog and establishing its benefits. And if until today it has already been possible to enjoy games such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War or Control, two other great titles are joining the party today.

On the one hand Marvel's Spider-Man, from Insomniac Games; on the other Just Cause 4, from Square Enix and Avalanche Studios. And besides, although initially it was only a leak produced through an advertisement, it is finally completely official. Here we tell you all the details.

So what has started as an advertisement (a banner) appeared on the French website, jeuxvideo is now an official announcement by Sony. In addition, the Japanese company has confirmed that the games are already available on PS Now as of today. And not only on PS4, but also through PC.

In the announcement, although raising less expectation, there is also a third title: The Golf Club 2019. A title that is the continuation of The Golf Club 2, and in which the player will be able to enjoy a realistic experience in the new career mode. Officially licensed PGA Tour, playing in famous fields like TPC Boston, TPC Sawgrass and others, and demonstrating their skills at events like the John Deere Classic and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

As for Spider-Man and Just Cause 4, little introduction is needed. Both offer us great values ​​of production and frenetic action. Although, obviously, the palm takes the title of Insomniac Games, considered one of the best-worked superhero video games in history.

On the other hand, remember that the PS Plus titles for April are also already available. We are talking about Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0. Although, this month there have been no bonuses, so Holfraine is still the extra title available in the service's list.