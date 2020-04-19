 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 leak: story, missions, combat mechanics and more

Share it:

Last night there was a fairly important leak, if true, of the video game "Marvel’s Spider-Man 2", the sequel to the PS4 game that they still resist announcing officially, but that is more than clear that they are developing right now.

About a month ago there was already a leak that pointed to a launch by the end of 2021 along with other details such as a map that would expand with Queens and Brooklyn or several new villains, and now there is a leak that covers a mode on all fronts . For this reason, we even doubt its possible reliability. It is a very detailed filtration, so unless it is a probe balloon, it must be taken with some caution. Of course, it fits with all the information that has been leaking so far.

This incoming material comes from someone who would have been shown a video or footage the game, being able to see cinematics, gameplay, etc., at the same time that someone from the film team was giving ideas and comments. We group them by each block since it is difficult to know the exact order of everything.

NOTICE POSSIBLE SPOILERS

Cinematic scenes

Different scenes or cinematics have been described, a first one that seems to correspond to the beginning of the game, and other scenes with villains. We bring together all the scenes here, but it does not mean that they take place one after the other.

Peter and Mary Jane catch up

The game begins with a moment of flight through the city, showing the winter atmosphere, to Peter's apartment, who is making a video call with MJ. This scene serves to explain where MJ is. It is covering peace negotiations that are taking place in Samkiria. Possibly in a few weeks I can return to New York, after doing some interviews and making some headlines on the postwar stage.

MJ asks Peter what has been going on in his life in New York, and Peter confesses that he has rejoined the Daily Bugle as a photographer so he can pay the bills. MJ tells him that shouldn't be such a bad thing, especially if they get to work together, but Peter throws a cobweb at a newspaper in the kitchen. The headline is that J. Jonah Jameson has returned to his previous position at the company due to financial difficulties (this is developed in the DLC "The City That Never Sleeps"). According to this informant, the developers liked the idea of ​​putting Jameson in a podcast, which is how we see him in the game. "Marvel’s Spider-Man"But they "want to go back to the roots", that is, they want to go back to the world of the newspaper.

MJ reacts negatively to this, telling Peter that he wasn't even aware of that information. Peter apologizes for giving the bad news, and then his arachnid sense skyrockets and the talk is cut off.

Eddie Brock and Jameson

A discussion ensues with Eddie Brock and J. Jonah Jameson, and Peter intervenes. It would be the first time in the game that we see Jameson and Brock. Eddie would wear a design very inspired by the animated series "Spectacular Spider-Man". The scene ends just as Peter is about to say something. Doctor Connors is mentioned on the scene.

Harry osborn

In an alley, a gigantic, twisted symbiote stain is on the ground as Spider-Man approaches her. It is not Venom but it is a symbiote. The source describes him as a "Proto-Venom".

Recall that at the end of the first game Harry is shown with the symbiote. Apparently they originally wanted Harry to be Venom, but they thought Eddie Brock-Venom's introduction would be a longer story and would also be more liked by comic book fans. Besides that they want to reserve Harry for something special later.

Therefore, Harry will be the first host of the symbiote created by Oscorp to cure Harry of his illness, and he will be healed even after the symbiote leaves his body.

At the end of the first act will be when the symbiote leaves Harry's body in a scene that would lead to the next act. Some phrases that would be said in this scene have been filtered (they do not go in sequence): "How could Norman do this to you?" "Harry … Harry, it's me. I’m Peter. I'm here, friend. I'm here". "Oh God, Harry …" "You … … killed those people." "What the hell? Take it off … take it off …

After that last sentence we would see that the symbiote leaves Harry's body and joins Peter's.

Various scenes

Others brief clips showed:

Peter (under the influence of the symbiote.) And Miles arguing. The black suit forms around Peter and he jumps off a roof.

Miles stopping a robbery (in his classic suit).

Thousands swinging through a building and running across rooftops.

Thousands using the new spiderweb chain mechanics (this was reported in the previous leak) and zig-zagging between the roofs and ledges of buildings.

Thousands fighting a group, just before Peter gets in and the two fight together. It is said that we can switch between one character and another at certain moments in the game.

Norman Osborn in the laboratory from which Harry escaped, manipulating vials with unknown material. Presumably Peter Parker's DNA.

Norman Osborn smashing a lot of equipment and throwing a table out of a window.

The video would end with a shot fading to black, accompanied by Norman's laughter.

Changing weather in the game

It is said that the fact of being winter and that snow, it has also been considered at the level of game physics For example, we will see that Spider-Man is on top of a building and the snow accumulates on his suit, and as he moves, he falls; or Peter walking down the street, and the snow will stay on his jacket, or his footprints will be marked, and those of the rest of the citizens, on the snow on the ground.

For example, we will see that Spider-Man is on top of a building and the snow accumulates on his suit, and as he moves, he falls; or Peter walking down the street, and the snow will stay on his jacket, or his footprints will be marked, and those of the rest of the citizens, on the snow on the ground. It is said that there will be up to three different climates in game: light or light rain, light or light snow and heavy or heavy snow; and at the same time there will be 7 climatic dynamics in the game itself, which will change. The idea is that there is a time system that moves freely, so that time passes without any kind of transition (i.e. without having to go from one mission to another), and the weather does it the same way.

in game: light or light rain, light or light snow and heavy or heavy snow; and at the same time in the game itself, which will change. The idea is that there is a time system that moves freely, so that time passes without any kind of transition (i.e. without having to go from one mission to another), and the weather does it the same way. The story apparently takes place over a longer period of time than the first, thus, leading to the days passing in-game. Also, they have tried not limit yourself to the idea that "this happens at night, or this happens during the day" as much as possible. However, they could not always give that freedom, and there will be moments that will be predefined by history.

Missions

Dynamics helping the neighborhood

One idea of ​​the game is that you want potential the idea that we are facing the friendly and neighbor spider-manThat is why there will be more missions helping citizens:

Balloon missions: basically they will be a series of missions in which the wall-climber must take balloons that have stayed in different places, such as on the flagpole that flies, on the landing gear of a helicopter or simply that they are flying by the air. This is an idea that the game has been recovered "Spider-Man 2" from PlayStation 2.

Different moments will arise to help the neighborhood, such as saving construction workers who work hanging on a ledge and suddenly fall; people to be taken to the hospital, or people to be rescued from burning buildings.

high schools

There would be many more secondary missions than in the first game, and that will obviously appear throughout the story, and in them we would see different villains and characters, for example:

There are moments of a fight with Mysterio at the Statue of Liberty, and other Mysterio moments in a movie theater or tower with a clock, suggesting there will be different missions with this villain.

at the Statue of Liberty, and other Mysterio moments in a movie theater or tower with a clock, suggesting there will be different missions with this villain. Aim for a side mission in Hell's Kitchen with "Certain lawyer" , that is to say a reference at least to Daredevil .

, that is to say a reference at least to . Another side mission would be with a certain "fantastic and hot" personality, that is to say Johnny storm of the Fantastic Four, and it is said that they could be racing missions.

Mechanics, combat and suits

As described in a scene before, the symbiote will end up hitting Peter, and consequently, we will have a black suit. Some of the things they have said about this suit are:

Black suit design

Is he classic suit design . A shot seen shows Spider-Man on a rooftop and light reflects off the suit.

. A shot seen shows Spider-Man on a rooftop and light reflects off the suit. The black suit activated / deactivated simply by pressing a button .

. They have taken as reference the game "Web of Shadows" 2008, seeking "that the symbiote system of this game should be as fluid and fun as possible".

2008, seeking "that the symbiote system of this game should be as fluid and fun as possible". It has been said that they wanted one more step on the subject of costumes to “adapt the experience of each player”, but it is not very clear what he meant by that exactly.

As for the alternative costumes, there will be many again and two are revealed here: The advanced suit (i.e. the one that serves as the base in the first game). The suit from the Sam Raimi movies. Most importantly, these two suits would have their "symbiote version", in fact they say that Raimi's looks exactly the same as in the movie "Spider-Man 3". Furthermore it seems that it would be possible that all suits have their "symbiote version" .



Combat mechanics

As I said, it has been a reference "Web of Shadows" but without copying it. An Arkham-Knight type combat style has been shown, like the one I already had "Marvel’s Spider-Man" but now there will be two differences:

Fight without the symbiote suit: precision, combos and keystrokes, and dodging are once again the center of attention.

Fight in the symbiote's outfit – certain items have been removed for more "fluid" combat. Combat is described as more powerful, with faster attacks and much less elusive. Players move from one enemy to another, and can attack various enemies, very typical of the symbiote.

Skill tree

The skill system from the previous game returns, but will be a little bigger. There will also be differences thanks to the symbiote. Once the symbiote's suit is unlocked, we will have a separate skill tree, different from the other. That is to say, two skill trees.

DLCs

Three images of future DLC that are already planned were shown, and they would appear: Morbius, Carnage and Wraith / Spectrum (Identity that originally in the comics assumes the policeman Brian DeWorlff after being crippled by a shot in the column, and which also ends up assuming Yuri Watanabe, who we remember was a key element in the history of the first game).

(Identity that originally in the comics assumes the policeman Brian DeWorlff after being crippled by a shot in the column, and which also ends up assuming Yuri Watanabe, who we remember was a key element in the history of the first game). The theme of the DLC will be assassins and redemption. In addition, it is pointed out that the identity of Carnage is in the air, and they are proposing that it be Peter Parker-Carnage, and that the players would put ourselves in the shoes of Miles. However, it would be an idea that they are still developing.

Deadlines

It repeats a bit what we already knew:

Originally planned announce it this summer , but now due to the situation we all face, they will take the announcement in late summer (August possibly).

, but now due to the situation we all face, they will take the announcement in late summer (August possibly). The launch still set for Christmas 2021.

