Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5 will be and will be edited by Bryan Intihar, reveals Insomniac

Once the origins of Spider-Man Miles Morales have been revealed, Brian Horton of Insomniac Games has confirmed from the columns of the PS Blog that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will also arrive on the PlayStation 5 in the future.

After the stand-alone adventure of Spider-Man Miles Morales, fans of Marvel's wall climbers will therefore have the opportunity to reinterpret Peter Parker to continue the story, or at least this is what was anticipated by the creative director of Insomniac explaining that "I joined this software house at the end of the Marvel's Spider-Man development process and creating a new narrative experience around Miles Morales was a highlight of my career. But it was also nice to work with Bryan Intihar, who directed the first game and continues to imagine great things for the Marvel's Spider-Man universe ".

To clarify any doubts about the actual development of the sequel to the blockbuster PS4, Horton also specifies that "Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is okay. Don't worry, there's still a lot of Peter's story we need to tell. But the next game is about Miles, a key part of our Spider-Man universe, and not you will want to miss what will happen ".

The marketing of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is scheduled for upcoming Christmas holidays, strictly in exclusive to PlayStation 5. As for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, its release can only take place in a few years on PS5.