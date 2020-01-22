 Marvel’s She-Hulk would start shooting this July in Atlanta

Share it:

Marvel Studios continues to work long-term in advance on its series projects for Disney +. Although they have not yet announced a release date, Kevin Feige has advanced that several of those series announced but without dates would be ready by the end of 2022. Specifically, he referred to the series Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-hulk. This last one is the one that comes the last sneak.

The insider Charles Muprhy reveals about Hulk's cousin series that the studio plans start shooting this next July in Atlanta, a usual location for the world of superheroes.

At the moment there is not much official detail about this series, even if they have started casting to find the actress who will become Jennifer Walters, but with a shoot for July, it will not take long to move the machinery. Jessica Gao, writer of "Rick and Morty", will develop and serve as the main writer of the series

