 Marvel’s She-Hulk will be filmed under the title Libra

News for the production of the She-Hulk series, which we remember is another project that Marvel Studios wants to start recording this summer. As we can read in the familiar medium Production Weekly, the series on Hulk's cousin will be filmed under the production title (or false title) of "Libra".

This title seems a clear reference to the legal side of the character, because the symbol of the zodiac sign is usually a scale or scale, which is also widely used at the legal level to represent the equality that we all receive before justice.

She-Hulk is expected to start shooting this August in Atlanta, Georgia, and its filming would last until May 2021. It is not yet known if they will shoot at various locations, as is usual. Emmy's winning writer Jessica Gao ("Rick & Morty") acts as the main writer of the series, and it is not yet known who will direct the series.

At present Marvel Studios would be looking for an actress to be She-Hulk, and apparently they would be watching actresses 25-35 years of any ethnicity.

So far, everything that sounds points to a story similar to the origin of the comics, which could even bring a cameo from Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, although nothing is confirmed. In the past it has been said that in the series we would also see Secretary Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt) and even Betty Ross (Liv Tyler).

Via information | ProductionWeekly | HN Entertainment