General News

 Marvel’s She-Hulk will be filmed under the title Libra

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of She-Hulk in the Marvel comics

News for the production of the She-Hulk series, which we remember is another project that Marvel Studios wants to start recording this summer. As we can read in the familiar medium Production Weekly, the series on Hulk's cousin will be filmed under the production title (or false title) of "Libra".

This title seems a clear reference to the legal side of the character, because the symbol of the zodiac sign is usually a scale or scale, which is also widely used at the legal level to represent the equality that we all receive before justice.

She-Hulk is expected to start shooting this August in Atlanta, Georgia, and its filming would last until May 2021. It is not yet known if they will shoot at various locations, as is usual. Emmy's winning writer Jessica Gao ("Rick & Morty") acts as the main writer of the series, and it is not yet known who will direct the series.

READ:   Marvel Comics, no. 1000

At present Marvel Studios would be looking for an actress to be She-Hulk, and apparently they would be watching actresses 25-35 years of any ethnicity.

So far, everything that sounds points to a story similar to the origin of the comics, which could even bring a cameo from Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, although nothing is confirmed. In the past it has been said that in the series we would also see Secretary Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt) and even Betty Ross (Liv Tyler).

Via information | ProductionWeekly | HN Entertainment

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.