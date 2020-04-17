Marvel's Serpent Crown could be the substitute for the Infinity Stones in Phase 4

Share it:

Everything good ends. But they say well that when a door is closed a window opens, right? If this is the case, the plot of the Infinity Stones that ended with Avengers: Endgame should also mean the beginning of some important new element for the start of Phase 4 of the UCM.

And a more than plausible possibility is that the relay is taken by the Serpent Crown. An element that fans of Marvel comics will well recognize. How could that happen? As we will see below, it has more logic than might be expected at first.

The fact is that as ScreenRant points out, the Snake Crown fits very well with the list of movies that Marvel has already revealed regarding Phase 4. Although to understand it, and as always in these cases, it takes a little bit of context first. And if we look at the Marvel comics, we can say that the Serpent Crown has existed since the Silver Age of them.

At first it was known as the Helmet of Power, because at that time its true nature was still unknown. And it was found by a man named Paul Destine, who discovered it during an expedition to Antarctica. From there, Destine discovered that those powers that he himself had related to telepathy, multiplied with the use of the Crown. However, it also corrupted it.

Later, the Crown was discovered to be related to the Egyptian god Set. And apparently, he is capable of using the crown bearer as a pawn in his plan to reach Earth. And furthermore, in the 1980s, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and Namor had to team up to defeat Ghaur at Marvel's Atlantis Attacks event. And on another occasion, they also had to fight Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch together.

Once arrived at this point, the most important thing comes: how would this contraption get to the UCM? Very simple: his magical nature and his connections with the Deviants could indicate that this would appear in The Eternals or in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And the same could happen with Black Panther 2 if the rumors that speak of Namor's appearance in it end up being true. The fact is that the three films could be very connected through this common denominator, which is food for thought. What do you think?