Marvel's Loki: The first images of filming arrive

Disney + is very close to reaching our country. However, it will not be until 2021 that some of the most anticipated Marvel series for the service will be released. It is the case of Marvel's Loki, which, as we well knew, has already started production.

That is why it is not strange that the first images of filming begin to arrive. Do you remember Loki at UCM? Well, these images make it clear that this is something "different." You can see it below.

Hiddleston on the set of 'LOKI'

As you can see in the images filtered on Twitter by the user cosmic (@ Q82004yousef1), these are external shots that focus on the protagonist of the series. And in all of them you can see a very elegant Tom Hiddleston, with suit. Although the fact that he is surrounded by a whole legion of soldiers is also striking. All of them, with the same uniform.

Also, if you look at the images, Loki's suit comes with a plaque with a patch. As if that were not enough, the logo appears on the uniform of all the soldiers. Obviously, the quality of the captures does not allow reading the text. What is clear is that Loki is with these soldiers for some important reason. And fans are already speculating that the logo has to do with T.V.A. (that is, the Agency for Temporary Variation).

This could be Lady Loki or Enchantress 👀 pic.twitter.com/IQvTFG35CF – cosmic (@ Q82004yousef1) March 4, 2020

In addition, in the same tweet, the cosmic user has published the image of what could be the female character of Loki. And as it had been rumored, it could be a role that actress Sophia Di Martino would assume. We will be attentive before possible new leaks that arrive from the shoot.

Sources: Comicbook / Twitter