Marvel’s Jim Starlin presents his new villain, based on Donald Trump

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jim Starlin is one of the most famous American cartoonists. During his career, he brought the characters of Thanos and Adam Warlock to life, focusing heavily on the galactic component of the Marvel Comics universe. As his fans, the artist and screenwriter will know he never liked the current president of the United States, Donald Trump.

It was revealed via the Hollywood Reporter that Jim Starlin was in charge of the “Plunddo Tram”, an evil character who will arrive in “Dreadstar Returns“, a graphic novel created by Starlin himself and which was funded through a campaign on Kickstarter. This year we will therefore see this new villain who, however, resembles a particular person.

As you can see from the cover below, Jim Starlin has decided to make his own villain inspired by Donald Trump. This new cosmic villain is certainly not as creepy as Thanos from the Marvel Comics Universe, but he certainly is the protagonist of a peculiar choice. Among other things, the very name Plunddo Tram is nothing more than an anagram of Donald Trump.

Starlin said that “after initially feeling violated as I watched that pompous fool using my creation to fuel his childhood ego, it struck me that the leader of my free world country enjoys comparing himself to a murderer.” In fact, remember that during one of his campaigns, Trump became the protagonist of a video inspired by Avengers Endgame, where the president took the place of Thanos. We remember that Starlin was the protagonist of Lucca Comics and Thanos’ dad granted Everyeye an interview.