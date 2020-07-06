Marvel's Iron Man VR on PS VR: the reception of critics, a look at Metacritic

Share it:

After being sadly affected by postponements, Marvel's Iron Man VR is finally available, exclusively for Sony's Virtual Reality viewer.

The title aims to offer players an incredibly immersive experience, which puts the public directly in the shoes of Avengerallowing them to wear the now iconic bright red armor. With the publication of the game on 3 July 2020, the opinions issued by the videogame critics on production are now available. To get an idea of ​​the welcome reserved for Marvel's Iron Man VR it may be useful to have a look at the ratings obtained from the VR game on Metacritic, known aggregator of judgments.

At the moment, on the platform, Marvel's Iron Man VR boasts a Metascore overall of 74/100, generated by 40 reviews. Of the latter, more than twenty are placed on a final vote between 80/100 and 90/100. Only four reward the game with a score between 75/100 and 80/100, while there are more than a dozen judgments that are between 60/100 and 70/100, to which are added two 50/100.

