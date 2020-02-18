Marvel's Iron Man VR: new details on gameplay and history emerge

Share it:

After a period of absence from the scenes, probably due to the willingness of the developers to complete the work on the game, we return to talk about Marvel's Iron Man VR, of which some details have emerged thanks to the recent classification by theESRB.

In the description of the title by the American body, which decided that it can be played by users aged 13 or over, in fact, it is possible to extrapolate some interesting information about the gameplay and the plot that will be the background of the adventure. In fact, it seems that our Tony Stark will find himself fighting with a threat that will put his company to the test, even if there are no specific indications on the identity of the main villain of the game. Turning instead to combat system, it seems that the players will find themselves having to collide with combat drones and powerful tanks and, to do so, they will have missiles, lasers and repulsive rays thanks to which there will be choreographic explosions on the screen.

We remind you that the game can only be played by owners of a Sony virtual reality helmet. In case you missed it, Marvel's Iron Man VR has recently been postponed and its release is now scheduled for the next May 15, 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

